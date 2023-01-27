Unions Reveal Culture Of Fear At Eskom

Eskom managers do not listen to low-level workers according to the National Union of Mineworkers.

The union says this is contributing to the energy crisis.

It says there is a culture of fear at the utility, where workers are threatened when they try to speak out.

The union addressed Parliamentary Committees visiting Megawatt Park.

Parliamentary committees are on a 2-day visit to Eskom.

On Thursday, they met unions, including Numsa, Num and Solidarity.

