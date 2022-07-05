Unions Expected To Report Back On Decision On Eskom Wage Offer

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will report back on whether they accept or reject Eskom’s wage offer.

Thereafter unions will meet with the Eskom management at the centralised bargaining forum in the afternoon to update the company on how the offer has been received.

This while the country endures another day of rolling blackouts.

Following weeks of negotiations, the conclusion of the wage talks between Eskom and its employees could come as early as Tuesday afternoon.

