Unions Embark On Mass Strike

Cosatu and Saftu are calling on members to just stay away from work instead of taking to the streets to avoid contracting COVID-19.

The National Day of Action is the result of a lack of promises, protection and respect.

Public sector workers say their employer – government – has neglected and betrayed them by not honouring the 2018 wage deal agreement.

According to the agreement, the public servants were meant to get their salary increases in April this year, but nothing so far.

Safety in the workplace is also a major concern for public sector employees.

A march will be taking place from Langa to the Cape Town Civic Centre to hand over a memorandum of grievances to Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

The march will also make stops at the Western Cape provincial legislature and parliament.

Despite the call for workers to stay home on Wednesday and plans for a few to protest in line with the lockdown regulations’ limitations, Pretoria was abuzz with activity as people made their way to work.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi was expected to lead a motorcade to the Department of Employment and Labour in the city, while Saftu leaders would form a human chain at the Union Buildings.

However, it remained to be seen whether workers would come out en mass given the overcast weather in the morning.

At the same time, Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal said the majority of its workers in the province had listened to the call to stay at home.

