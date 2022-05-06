iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Unions Demand 10% Increase

Eyewitness New

8 seconds ago 1 min read

The Public Servants Association says it simply wants public servants to be paid enough to survive.

Unions representing the country’s 1.3 million public servants want a 10 percent salary hike but government is only offering a 1.8 percent increase.

The PSA also wants essential workers to be able to join the strike and pressure government to give into their demands.

“We are approaching the essential services committee so they can even enter into a minimum service agreement so even the essential service workers can also exercise their right to strike,” said Reuben Maleka.

“We want to see police officers, health workers able to strike. That is the law in terms of what it says about essential service provisions where it says unions can always approach essential service committees to say let’s enter an agreement where workers can also strike.

“This is the moment where public services can unite and get what they deserve.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

SA Reports 9 757 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
1 min read

Gardee Family Says Their Faith In The SAPS Is Dented

19 hours ago
1 min read

No Need To Declare Energy Crisis A State Of Disaster – Gordhan

19 hours ago
1 min read

Mask-Wearing Rule Remains

19 hours ago
1 min read

Diesel Price Hike Raises Concerns Of Knock-On Effect On Inflation

2 days ago
myeni
1 min read

Dudu Myeni Back In Court Over Conduct During Zondo Inquiry

2 days ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Slams Advocate Teffo’s Arrest

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 785 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Workers’ Trust In Unions, Government Has Weakened – Ramaphosa

3 days ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Drop, Diesel Price Rises From Wednesday

3 days ago
1 min read

New COVID-19 Variants Will Be Closely Monitored – Cloete

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 650 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Unions Demand 10% Increase

8 seconds ago
2 min read

SA Reports 9 757 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Importance of Ger’alta in Ethiopia

11 hours ago
1 min read

Efforts by the Central Bank of Egypt towards Financial Inclusion and a Cash-less Society

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer