Sat. May 9th, 2020

Unions At SAA Look For Way Forward With Airline

25 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Unions at SAA say they are now looking to chart a way forward with the airline after securing a victory at the Labour Court yesterday.

The court ruled the retrenchment notices issued to workers at the national carrier by business rescue practitioners are unlawful and must be withdrawn.

The court found the Section 189 notices are procedurally unfair because the practitioners failed to produce a business plan.

Judge Andre van Niekerk says it would be unfair for business rescue practitioners to begin retrenchments without exploring other avenues.

The order does say that nothing stops SAA employees from accepting a voluntary retrenchment package.

SAA is bankrupt and government has refused to grant any further bailouts to the beleaguered airline saying its resources are stretched due to covid19.

Government has vowed to create a new airline to compete in a world free of the pandemic.

SeanWhitehead

