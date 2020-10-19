iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Unions Accuse Politicians Of Exploiting Senekal Saga

Photo Credit: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Important issues such as rural safety and job security have been used for cheap politicking according to the Agricultural, Food, Fishing and Retail Industry Workers’ Union.

It said politicians have been riding on the Senekal murder saga.

Afriwu said government structures must have an inclusive approach to address farm attacks.

The union believes pulling together a team of farm owners, workers and other entities is the solution and said workers are generally left out of formal structures dealing with problems.

The Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema after members of the red berets were heard singing “Shoot the boer” during their demonstration in Senekal on Friday.

The Freedom Front Plus also said people who do not take farm murders seriously are in denial and that this perception is exacerbating the problem in the country.

The Black Association of the Agriculture Sector’s Nosey Pieterse also said politicians are exploiting the pain of slain farm manager Brendin Horner’s family.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Senekal Unrest: André Pienaar Granted Bail By Free State High Court

39 mins ago
1 min read

Second Suspect To Appear In Court For Senekal Riots

6 hours ago
2 min read

Dr Zweli Mkhize Tests Positive For COVID-19

6 hours ago
1 min read

1 662 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

7 hours ago
1 min read

Some Municipalities Can Now Generate Their Own Electricity

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 928 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Second Person Arrested For Senekal Court Violence

2 days ago
1 min read

2 019 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

ONE And Black Girls Rock! Partner To Raise Awareness About Education For Girls In Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Agrizzi Moved From Prison To Hospital

3 days ago
1 min read

Stong Police Presence In Senekal

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Reveals Plan To Reignite Economy

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Latest Terror Attack In France Sparks Anger, Fear

2 mins ago
3 min read

How Domestic Travellers Can Support South Africa’s Tourism Sector

16 mins ago
3 min read

Yoyo And wiGroup Combine To Create Global Yoyo-Branded Payments And Loyalty Powerhouse

22 mins ago
3 min read

South Africa Becomes 2nd Country To Allow 16 And 17-Year Old’s To Donate Bone Marrow

31 mins ago