Unions Accuse Politicians Of Exploiting Senekal Saga

Important issues such as rural safety and job security have been used for cheap politicking according to the Agricultural, Food, Fishing and Retail Industry Workers’ Union.

It said politicians have been riding on the Senekal murder saga.

Afriwu said government structures must have an inclusive approach to address farm attacks.

The union believes pulling together a team of farm owners, workers and other entities is the solution and said workers are generally left out of formal structures dealing with problems.

The Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema after members of the red berets were heard singing “Shoot the boer” during their demonstration in Senekal on Friday.

The Freedom Front Plus also said people who do not take farm murders seriously are in denial and that this perception is exacerbating the problem in the country.

The Black Association of the Agriculture Sector’s Nosey Pieterse also said politicians are exploiting the pain of slain farm manager Brendin Horner’s family.

