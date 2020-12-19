iAfrica

Union Survey Shows Players Wish To Continue Taking A Knee

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Jon Super

29 mins ago

English soccer players are “overwhelmingly in support” of continuing to take a knee as an act of solidarity against racial inequality, the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) said on Friday.

The players’ union consulted members on whether they wanted to continue after a series of incidents where fans booed the gesture, and how best the leagues, clubs and players should express the anti-discriminatory message.

The result of the survey showed the players “support continuing this act of solidarity despite any adverse responses that may be received”.

A number of Millwall, Colchester United and Cambridge United fans booed their players taking a knee before kickoff in the past two weeks.

The union said there had been a lack of leadership for the English Football League (EFL) players, who have been left in a “difficult position” following the recent negative crowd reaction at several matches.

PFA equalities executive Jason Lee said the initiative had been player-led from the outset.

“The purpose of the discussions and survey was to make sure that we were continuing to represent what the players wanted on this issue,” he said.

“We can now take this position forward with authority when in dialogue with media, clubs and the EFL.”

Reuters

