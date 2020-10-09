Uninterrupted: ‘Afrikaans Gaan Global’ Live At Sun City

Share with your network!

South Africa’s greatest Afrikaans artists collaborated to bring relief from the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected performers and their livelihoods across the country.

The 26 artists started the collaboration during lockdown with a live stream concert and will now be performing live, together at Sun City’s Valley of Waves, later this month.

For those tired of being couped up and wanting to get out and about again, the 12-hours of uninterrupted performances promises to rejuvenate fans and get the blood pumping again.

The official Afrikaans Gaan Global 12-hour show is scheduled to take place at the Valley of Waves on Saturday, 31 October 2020 between 12h00 and 00h00. An area will be cordoned off exclusively for ticket holders.

The line-up includes Jo Black, Snotkop, Refentse, Spoegwolf, Theuns Jordaan, Juanita du Plessis, Pieter Koen, Wikus van der Merwe, Demi-lee Moore, Joe F, Ricus Nel, Brendan Peyper, Nicholis Louw, Elizma Theron, Tasché Burger, Appel, Elvis Blue, Kurt Darren, Die Campbells, Synth Peter, Jay du Plessis, Karen Zoid, Early B and Ray Dylan and one surprise performance!

Vanes-Marie du Toit and Pieter Koen will be your presenters for the show.

The weekend kicks off on the Friday evening with dinner and a 4-hour show. Guests can enjoy a Toks and Tjops and Letsatsing Boma dinner accompanied by acoustic music featuring Jo Black, Ricus Nel, Refentse, Brendan Peyper, Ray Dylan, Appel and Tasche Burger. Shuttles will collect you at the Welcome Centre from 18h00. No shuttles available after 18h30.

EVENT DETAILS

DATES & TIMES: Friday, 30 October from 18h30 – 22h30 Saturday, 31 October from 12h00 – 00h00 COST: From R350 per person ACCOMMODATION & TICKETS: The performance is only available to guests staying at Sun City. https://itickets.co.za/register/new/449547 VENUE: Sun City Resort

All health and safety protocol will be observed. VIP weekend tickets are limited to 500.

To watch the promotional video of the performers, click here.

