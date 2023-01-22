iAfrica

UNESCO Names Senegal as the True Home of Jollof Rice Over Ghana and Nigeria

The great jollof wars have certainly intensified with the latest claim that Senegal is the official home of the adored West African dish. Despite proud pronouncements from Ghanaians and Nigerians that they are the originators of the dish, a recent study by UNESCO indicates that the dish developed in Senegal during the period of colonial entrenchment, roughly between 1860 and 1940. The dish, which is a staple in West African cuisine, is made of rice and fish, accompanied by vegetables and sometimes tomatoes. The dish has become a source of pride and cultural identity for the Senegalese and has been recognised as an intangible heritage of humanity by UNESCO. This certification is expected to positively impact the economy, particularly in tourism, agriculture, fishing and catering.

