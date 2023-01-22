UNESCO Names Senegal as the True Home of Jollof Rice Over Ghana and Nigeria

The great jollof wars have certainly intensified with the latest claim that Senegal is the official home of the adored West African dish. Despite proud pronouncements from Ghanaians and Nigerians that they are the originators of the dish, a recent study by UNESCO indicates that the dish developed in Senegal during the period of colonial entrenchment, roughly between 1860 and 1940. The dish, which is a staple in West African cuisine, is made of rice and fish, accompanied by vegetables and sometimes tomatoes. The dish has become a source of pride and cultural identity for the Senegalese and has been recognised as an intangible heritage of humanity by UNESCO. This certification is expected to positively impact the economy, particularly in tourism, agriculture, fishing and catering.
More Stories
TikTok Aims to Give Creators in Sub-Saharan Africa the Recognition they Deserve
Dakar is Reclaiming Its Place as the Cultural Capital of Africa
Zanzibar Offers One of Africa’s Most Beautiful Ocean Safaris
How To Spend 24 Hours in Black-owned Soweto
A Truce Gives Life to Ethiopia’s Tourism Sector
Rwanda Takes to Street Tennis
Africa.com’s Teresa Clarke at #WEF23
South Africa’s Freight Rail Network is in Such Bad Shape that Firms are Struggling to Move Goods
Ghanaian Banks are Holding Out for Better Terms in a Domestic Bond-exchange Program
Nigeria Risks being Blacklisted by Global Financial Bodies Over Central Bank Governor
The African Countries with Improved Inflation Rates in the New Year
CAR – Cameroon: An Investigation into the Wagner Group’s African Financial Model