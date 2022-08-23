Unemployment Rate Decreased To 33.9% In Q2 – Stats SA

Stats SA says the country’s unemployment rate stood at 33.9% in the second quarter of the year.
This marks a 0.6% decline in the data from 4.5% in the first quarter.
While the decrease may be welcome, it does not change the picture of the country’s mass unemployment crisis.
The labour market gained 648,000 in the second quarter, with most recorded in community and social services, trade, and finance.
Manufacturing, which has performed well in the past, saw 73,000 job losses.
