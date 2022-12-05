Underrated Small Towns and Villages in South Africa

Between the mountains and the ocean sits the beautiful town of Kleinmond. There are multiple hiking trails that take you through the mountains, or the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve with views that will take your breath away. Nestled in the Mpumalanga Highlands, Dullstroom is a charming town conveniently situated halfway to the Kruger National Park. At an altitude of 2100 meters above sea level, it is the highest village in South Africa which makes it a popular training spot in summer for top European Athletes. The misty town of Kaapsehoop is set high above The Cape Valley in Mpumalanga. Established during the gold rush and famous for its wild horses that roam about of their own accord, Kaapsehoop holds a rich history that can be felt as you walk past old homes and views that go on forever.

GETAWAY

