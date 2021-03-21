iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Under-Fire Bruce Vows To Battle On

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Lee Smith

33 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said he would not walk away from the club after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion and is confident he can turn his team’s fortunes around.

Bruce’s side were comprehensively outplayed at the Amex Stadium and are now six games without a league win, leaving them in 17th place, two points above third-from-bottom Fulham with a game in hand.

Their dismal recent form has raised the pressure on Bruce, with a fans group calling on owner Mike Ashley to sack the 60-year-old in the wake of Saturday’s debacle.

“I accept that wasn’t good enough,” Bruce said. “It rests at my door. I accept that and will see what develops, but I won’t give up.”

“I’ve been around the block a long time. That experience, trying to draw on it over the last few weeks. I’m not the type to just walk away from a bad defeat, but you’re going to have to ask others.”

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down. We’ve got nine games to go. We’ve been doing well of late to a degree. We’re still confident we can get out of the situation we are in.

Newcastle have a tough run of fixtures after the international break, beginning with a home game against Tottenham Hotspur on April 4.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Brighton Win Basement Battle Against Sorry Newcastle

7 mins ago
3 min read

Man City Leave It Late To Beat Everton

9 mins ago
1 min read

Saints Cruise Past Bournemouth

22 mins ago
1 min read

Lions Edge Ellis Park Try-Feast

14 hours ago
2 min read

Man Utd Short Of Forwards With Trio Injured – Solskjaer

24 hours ago
2 min read

Zidane Says Liverpool Draw Not A Distraction For Real Madrid

24 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Must Find Balance – Tuchel

1 day ago
2 min read

Arteta Expects Tough Test For Arsenal At West Ham

1 day ago
3 min read

Perez Ready To Seize His Chance Of A Lifetime

1 day ago
2 min read

Iheanacho Hat-Trick As Leicester Crush Sheffield United

7 days ago
1 min read

Brighton Relief After First Premier League Win Over Southampton

7 days ago
2 min read

The Voice Of Formula One Dies At 97

7 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Under-Fire Bruce Vows To Battle On

33 seconds ago
1 min read

Brighton Win Basement Battle Against Sorry Newcastle

7 mins ago
3 min read

Man City Leave It Late To Beat Everton

9 mins ago
1 min read

Saints Cruise Past Bournemouth

22 mins ago