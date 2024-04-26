Under a Red Cloud from the Sahel

Clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara covered Athens and other Greek cities after days of strong winds from the south, limiting visibility and prompting warnings from authorities of breathing risks. It was one of the worst such episodes to hit the country since 2018. Greece had already been struck by Sahara dust clouds in late March and early April which also smothered parts of Switzerland and southern France. Authorities warned that the dust concentrations can reduce sunlight and visibility while increasing concentrations of fine pollution particles, posing risks for people with underlying health problems.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN