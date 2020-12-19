iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Historians say it arrived at the Port of Luanda in 1890, when the ship carrying it would have sunk in Angolan territory. Some records indicate that the Commercial Company of Angola acquired the Palace at the end of the 19th century early 20th century. “In this exhibition, we have mentioned several times a renowned architect of German origin, Otto Greger, because it was Otto Greger who has so far done the most comprehensive study on the Iron Palace”, Arleth Leandro, Curator and Coordinator of the Iron Palace told Euronews’ Angolan Correspondent, Neusa e Silva. Due to the palace’s structure, its authorship has always been associated with the same architect of the Eiffel Tower. Now new data appears! During the research for the preparation of this exhibition, an original piece of iron was found, with an inscription that refers to a factory in Scotland. During the colonial period, the edifice was considered to be of great prestige and was used as an art center. After Angola’s independence, it was classified as a Cultural Heritage Site.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

25 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

27 mins ago
1 min read

Connecting with the African-Diasporic Community through Art and Technology

32 mins ago
1 min read

Gallerist Mariane Ibrahim is Bringing African Art to the World

35 mins ago
1 min read

30 Most Beautiful Women in Africa: The 2020 Rave List

37 mins ago
1 min read

Africa on a Plate: What You Need to Know About African Food

38 mins ago
1 min read

African Fashion is on the Rise, Says Naomi Campbell: ‘And it’s About Time!’

41 mins ago
1 min read

15 Great Albums and EPs by South African Indie Artists That Came Out in 2020

42 mins ago
1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

14 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

14 hours ago
1 min read

African Governments should Have a Fresh Look at Agriculture

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

25 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

27 mins ago