Uncertain Future For Cape Town’s Elderly

Old age homes are feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.
In Cape Town, the race is now on to try to stop the closure of three welfare homes.
The Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA) has decided to close them due to financial pressure.
It says it’s unable to continue running the facilities in Bishop Lavis, Bonteheuwel and Heideveld.
Even subsidies from the provincial social development department haven’t been enough to prevent an annual deficit of R33.5-million.
Affected residents will be relocated, but some community and religious leaders are fighting the closure.
