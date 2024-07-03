UN Weather Agency Reveals East African Cyclone is Longest Ever on Record

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the UN’s weather agency, has revealed that Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which struck eastern Africa last year, is the longest-lasting cyclone on record. Lasting 36 days, Freddy surpassed the previous record held by Hurricane John which lasted nearly 30 days in the northern Pacific three decades ago. However, Freddy could not beat Hurricane John to the rank of longest distance traveled, as it only covered about 12,785 kilometers to Hurricane John’s over 13,000 kilometers. The cyclone, which hit eastern Africa in two phases, resulted in over 1,200 deaths or disappearances in Malawi and more than 180 fatalities in Mozambique. Clare Nullis, a WMO spokesperson, highlighted Freddy’s multiple landfalls across several countries and pointed out that it is an unusual behavior for tropical cyclones. While some scientists are hesitant to link Freddy to climate change, others believe it is one of a growing number of weather events caused by the phenomenon.



SOURCE: AP NEWS