iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

UN Treaty To Ban Nuclear Weapons Worldwide Ratified

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

38 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

An international treaty to ban nuclear weapons has been ratified by 50 United Nations member countries, the world body said Saturday.

With Honduras being the 50th nation to ratify it, the historic document enters into force in 90 days, on Jan. 22.

In a statement U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended the efforts of the 50 countries and of civil society’s anti-nuclear activists for such “instrumental work.”

The treaty is the culmination of a worldwide movement “to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons,” Guterres said in the statement issued by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, adding it “is a tribute to the survivors of nuclear explosions and tests, many of whom advocated for this treaty.”

The movement had been strongly opposed by the United States and other major nuclear powers.

The treaty “represents a meaningful commitment towards the total elimination of nuclear weapons, which remains the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations,” Dujarric quoted Guterres as stating.

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross saluted the treaty, saying in a statement “today is a victory for humanity, and a promise of a safer future.”

Since the 75th anniversary of the nuclear attacks on Nagasaki and Hiroshima in August, several countries, including Nigeria, Malaysia, Ireland, Malta and Tuvalu, have ratified the treaty.

VOA News

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Latest Terror Attack In France Sparks Anger, Fear

7 days ago
3 min read

Calling All African Small Businesses

2 weeks ago
5 min read

Back At White House, Trump Urges Americans ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ Of COVID-19

3 weeks ago
1 min read

Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

3 weeks ago
2 min read

COVID-19 Global Death Tally Approaches One Million

4 weeks ago
2 min read

US Judge Halts Government Ban On TikTok

4 weeks ago
1 min read

French Authorities Shut Down Eiffel Tower Briefly After Bomb Threat

1 month ago
4 min read

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies

1 month ago
2 min read

Ship Operator to Put Millions Toward Mauritius Oil Spill Recovery

1 month ago
3 min read

Aggressive COVID Forecast Predicts 410,000 US Deaths

2 months ago
3 min read

Locust Outbreaks Threaten Food Security In Southern Africa

2 months ago
2 min read

Trump Targets ‘White Privilege’ Training

2 months ago

You may have missed

1 min read

UN Treaty To Ban Nuclear Weapons Worldwide Ratified

38 mins ago
2 min read

Constellations – An Array Of Theatrical Campfire Gatherings To Dazzle Spectators At Spier This Summer

2 hours ago
4 min read

Here’s How Community Gardens Can Solve Our Food Security Crisis

2 hours ago
6 min read

ASATA Travel Experts Share Top Tips For Travel During COVID

2 hours ago