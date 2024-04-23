UN Special Envoy to Libya Resigns After 18 Months on the Job

Senegalese diplomat Abdoulaye Bathily has resigned from his role as UN Special Envoy to Libya 18 months after his appointment. Bathily cited frustration with the country’s political situation as the reason for his resignation. During his tenure, Bathily had tried to get the five major political actors in the country to work together toward an election and restore the country’s democracy. Unfortunately, all his efforts proved abortive. Bathily is the third UN Special Envoy to Libya to resign. The first, Ghassan Salame, tendered his resignation in 2020 stating that his health wasn’t good enough to handle the level of stress the position required. His successor Jan Kubis resigned about a year later also citing health reasons.



SOURCE: DW