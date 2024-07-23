UN Report Reveals Most New HIV Cases are Outside sub-Saharan Africa

A new UNAIDS report reveals that, for the first time, most new HIV infections occurred outside sub-Saharan Africa. Sub-Saharan Africa has made significant progress, with infections dropping 56% since 2010, compared to a 39% global decrease. According to the report, this reality shows the prevention achievements in sub-Saharan Africa and the lack of comparable progress elsewhere. It noted that 39.9 million people globally live with HIV, with 1.3 million new infections and 630,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2023. Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa are regions most affected by the rising cases. According to UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima, there is an urgent need for action to meet the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN