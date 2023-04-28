iAfrica

UN Education Fund Names Guinean Journo as Global Champion

Al Jazeera’s Folly Bah Thibault, an acclaimed international journalist, has been appointed as a Global Champion for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises. Through her work for Al Jazeera, Bah Thibault has become one of the most recognised and respected journalists not only in her home country Guinea but across the globe. Her coverage of some of the world’s most important news stories as a journalist for Al Jazeera continues to shed light on forgotten crises across the globe. Born in Conakry, Guinea, Bah Thibault studied at Howard University and American University in the United States. She worked for Radio France International and later joined France24 television as an anchor before joining Al Jazeera English as a principal presenter in 2010 and relocating to Qatar. A world-renowned moderator and public speaker, Bah Thibault launched her foundation – Elle Ira à l’Ecole – in 2019 to help young girls in Guinea have access to education.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

