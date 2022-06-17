Umlazi Woman Sentenced For Voting 24 Times In Local Elections

An Umlazi woman has been sentenced to three years of correctional supervision and four years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years.
This after she was found to have voted twenty-four times in the recent local government elections.
Nomusa Gabuza, who is a teacher at a Durban school pleaded guilty to contravening electoral laws.
Gabuza cast twelve votes for the municipal elections and twelve more for the ward elections.
