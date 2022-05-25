Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers

Residents of Umdloti, north of Durban, are protesting against new developments, which they believe are to blame for the devastating impact on the area following the storms over the weekend.

Scores of homes some of which had stood for decades until now were washed away and several families had to be evacuated.

And residents believe this was the result of problems with the stormwater management plans in place and the environmental impact assessments that were apparently carried out.

They’re planning on handing over a memorandum to the developers later on Wednesday morning.

Last month’s floods resulted in two deep crevices opening up, which were further worsened by the storms over the weekend.

Residents are angry. Some of them have lived here for almost 40 years and they said they’ve never seen anything like it.

