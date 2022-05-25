iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers

@AbdiAliHashi/Twitter

46 mins ago 1 min read

Residents of Umdloti, north of Durban, are protesting against new developments, which they believe are to blame for the devastating impact on the area following the storms over the weekend.

Scores of homes some of which had stood for decades until now were washed away and several families had to be evacuated.

And residents believe this was the result of problems with the stormwater management plans in place and the environmental impact assessments that were apparently carried out.

They’re planning on handing over a memorandum to the developers later on Wednesday morning.

Last month’s floods resulted in two deep crevices opening up, which were further worsened by the storms over the weekend.

Residents are angry. Some of them have lived here for almost 40 years and they said they’ve never seen anything like it.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court

39 mins ago
1 min read

Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership

43 mins ago
5 min read

Gunman Kills 19 Children, 2 Teachers At Texas Elementary School

58 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 227 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

SANDF Will Be Hard-Pressed To Assist In Future Catastrophes In SA – Modise

22 hours ago
1 min read

Alleged Parliament Arsonist Zandile Mafe’s Bail Application To Be Heard Again

22 hours ago
1 min read

Golden Arrows Opts Not To Hike Bus Fares For Now

22 hours ago
1 min read

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits South Africa

22 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Urges Leaders To Bring Culture Of servant Leadership Into Politics

2 days ago
1 min read

Saftu Leadership Race Heats Up

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN Battered By More Rain

2 days ago
1 min read

Freedom Park CEO Defends Flag Project

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

AFRICA.COM: Live From The World Economic Forum In Davos

17 seconds ago
1 min read

Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court

39 mins ago
1 min read

Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership

43 mins ago
1 min read

Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers

46 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer