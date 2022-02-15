UKZN Suspends Classes Due To Violent Protests

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has suspended classes for the rest of the week following violent protests at some campuses on Monday.

Students are demanding the resumption of in-person registration.

The University says staff and students are being intimidated by protest leaders.

It says they blocked entrances and entered buildings demanding activities be stopped.

The University says these are acts of criminality, and appropriate action will be taken.

The SRC is expected to meet management on Tuesday.

Share with your network!