UKZN Classes Suspended Until Further Notice

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has suspended classes indefinitely.
The institution is battling to reach an agreement with the SRC to end the violent and disruptive protests at the university.
The institution said that registration would continue despite the academic programme stalling.
UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said that the suspension of the academic programme was aimed at preventing any further damage to university property.
9 February 2020— University of KZN (@UKZN) February 9, 2020
COMMUNIQUÉ FROM THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR
ONGOING SUSPENSION OF THE ACADEMIC PROGRAMME
ALL CAMPUSES, ALL COLLEGES pic.twitter.com/ZeKrpCMIMJ
Bodrick said that the university’s management would on Monday meet with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to discuss the impasse.
Over the past two weeks, students have been demanding that their historical debt be cleared so that they could register but the university wanted some students to settle a portion of their bills first.
The university, which was owed R1.7 billion by students, also wanted them to sign an acknowledgment of debt form.
A meeting between student leaders and university management was scheduled for Tuesday.
