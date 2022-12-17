iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Wants To Deliver Peace Message Before World Cup Final – CNN

Handout via REUTERS
13 mins ago 1 min read

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked world soccer’s governing body FIFA to let him share a message of peace before Sunday’s World Cup final, CNN reported on Friday, as Russia launched one of its biggest attacks in the war.

The report said he wants to appear via video link before Argentina take on defending champions France in Doha’s Lusail Stadium with an expected global audience of hundreds of millions.

FIFA did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but it is unlikely to give Zelenskiy a platform, given its rules against political messages at the World Cup.

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, with Kyiv warning that Moscow planned a new all-out offensive early next year.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Adidas Reports ‘Extraordinary’ Demand For Argentina Jerseys

55 seconds ago
1 min read

Khosla Steps Down As LIV Golf COO After Inaugural Season

5 mins ago
2 min read

Tiger Woods Says Time With Son Priority Over Recovery From Injury

7 mins ago
2 min read

Messi’s Defensive Work Not Up For Debate – Pochettino

10 mins ago
1 min read

Macron To Travel To Qatar For World Cup Semis Against Morocco

6 days ago
2 min read

As Mbappe Takes Back Seat, Old Guard Drives France on

6 days ago
2 min read

Heart And Guts’ Earned France Semi-Final Spot – Deschamps

6 days ago
2 min read

Kane Will Come Back Stronger After Penalty Miss – England

6 days ago
1 min read

Man Utd Looking To Signing New Forward – Ten Hag

6 days ago
1 min read

Morocco, France Fans Clash With Police In Paris After World Cup Win

6 days ago
2 min read

Southgate Will Not Let Emotions Decide His England Future After World Cup Elimination

6 days ago
3 min read

Moroccan Ecstasy At World Cup Win Shared By Africa And Arab World

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Adidas Reports ‘Extraordinary’ Demand For Argentina Jerseys

55 seconds ago
1 min read

Khosla Steps Down As LIV Golf COO After Inaugural Season

5 mins ago
2 min read

Tiger Woods Says Time With Son Priority Over Recovery From Injury

7 mins ago
2 min read

Messi’s Defensive Work Not Up For Debate – Pochettino

10 mins ago

Share