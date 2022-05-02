iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ukraine War Will Hit Poor South Africans in pocket – Steenhuisen

2 hours ago 1 min read

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that he wanted to see first-hand the devastation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He’s flown to the eastern European country on what he’s calling a “fact-finding mission”.

Steenhuisen touched down in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.

“Over the cause of the next week, I’ll be visiting refugee camps as well as meeting various mayors, governors, leaders students, and ordinary Ukrainian citizens to see firsthand the effects of the Russian invasion and the ongoing occupation,” he said.

He added that he wanted to get a better sense of the knock-on effect of the war.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not a European problem it is a global problem and the knock-on effect of this war on our own fuel, maize, cooking oil, and fertilizer prices is going to reach very deeply in the pockets of poor South Africans,” he said.

The conflict has been partly blamed for skyrocketing fuel prices locally.

The war has raged on for over two months, displacing millions of Ukrainians and leaving hundreds of people dead.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Hopes Of Finding Loved Ones After KZN Floods Fade

2 hours ago
1 min read

Zondo Recommendations Are Stupid – Koko

2 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 3 838 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 6 527 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 954 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Non-functional Speed Cameras Contributing To Pedestrian Accidents – JMPD

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC Amends Step-Aside Resolution

3 days ago
1 min read

Presidency To Receive Part 4 Of State Capture Report

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

More People Testing For COVID-19 As Cases Rise – NICD

4 days ago
1 min read

Mbalula To Release Easter Road Death Stats, Update On Licence Renewal Extension

4 days ago
2 min read

Parliament Asks For Extension On Electoral Act Amendment

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukraine War Will Hit Poor South Africans in pocket – Steenhuisen

2 hours ago
1 min read

Hopes Of Finding Loved Ones After KZN Floods Fade

2 hours ago
1 min read

Zondo Recommendations Are Stupid – Koko

2 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 3 838 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer