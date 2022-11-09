UK Steps Up Climate Adaptation Finance Support for Africa

The United Kingdom has announced a significant increase in financial assistance to Africa’s poorest countries, which bear the brunt of climate change.Speaking alongside African leaders at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed the UK will contribute £200 million to the African Development Bank Group’s Climate Action Window, a new mechanism set up to channel climate finance to vulnerable countries to help them adapt to the effects of climate change.
Several African countries have experienced extreme weather conditions, ranging from severe drought in Somalia to floods in South Sudan.
More Stories
Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa
Africa Data Centres Becomes The First EDGE® Certified Facility in East Africa
Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms
African Women Want Addressed at COP27
Africa’s First Humanoid Robot “Omeife” Unveiled
Precision Air crash: Death Toll rises to 19
Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition
Nigeria Switches On Its First Ever Real Time Election Tracker For Upcoming Polls
113m People to Relocate Within Africa By 2050 Due To Climate Change
Ghanaians Protest as Inflation Worsens
Senator Ike Ekweremadu of Nigeria Will Face Charges of Organ Harvesting
Kenya Airways Pilots on Strike Will Face Disciplinary Action