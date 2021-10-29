UK Soldiers Implicated in the Murder of Kenyan Woman

The head of the army has said he is “appalled” by allegations that British soldiers may have been involved in the killing of a Kenyan woman. Gen Mark Carleton-Smith said he was determined to work with the authorities to establish the facts in the killing of Agnes Wanjiru. The body of Wanjiru, who was 21, was found in a septic tank at the Lions Court hotel in the town of Nanyuki, close to the Batuk (British Army Training Unit Kenya) camp, two months after she disappeared in March 2012. She had been stabbed, Kenyan investigators later concluded. The judge said a broken mirror and blood were found in a room at the Lions Court hotel and there may have been a “cover-up”. She ordered two further criminal inquiries. Despite Kenyan police investigations and inquiries by Ministry of Defence investigators, no one was brought to justice, the Sunday Times reported.

SOURCE:THE TELEGRAPH

