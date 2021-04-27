iAfrica

UK Slaps Sanctions On Guptas

The United Kingdom has stepped in and imposed sanctions on the Gupta brothers, Atul, Ajay and Rajesh, and their business associate, Salim Essa.

It’s part of the country’s first sanctions under the New Global Anti-Corruption regime.

Under the Act, the UK will freeze asset and impose travel bans against those on the list.

It also means they will not be able to channel money through UK banks.

The sanctions also target Sudanese businessman, Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali, or Al Cardinal, those involved in drug trafficking in Latin America, Russian tax fraudsters, and congressmen from Honduras and Guatemala.

