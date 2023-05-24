UK Royalty Mum on Fate of Ethiopian Royalty

Buckingham Palace has declined a request to return the remains of an Ethiopian prince who came to be buried at Windsor Castle in the 19th Century. Prince Alemayehu was taken to the UK aged just seven and arrived an orphan after his mother died on the journey. Queen Victoria then took an interest in him and arranged for his education – and ultimately his burial when he died aged just 18. But his family wants his remains to be sent back to Ethiopia. “We want his remains back as a family and as Ethiopians because that is not the country he was born in,” one of the royal descendants Fasil Minas told the BBC. “It was not right” for him to be buried in the UK, he added. But in a statement sent to the BBC, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said removing his remains could affect others buried in the catacombs of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
“Free Seun Kuti Campaign” Stages a Protest, Demanding the Immediate Release of the Artist
Khartoum was a City that Did Not Know War or Fighting in its Recent History
Kinshasa and Beijing to Strengthen Trade Ties
Consumer Inflation in Ghana Drops for the Fourth Consecutive Month
Ex German International Lothar Matthäus Becomes Co-owner of Ghanaian Football Club
Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt
Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage
Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent
Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism
In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide
Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators