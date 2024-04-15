UK Returns 32 Royal Artifacts to Ghana’s Ashanti Empire after 150 Years

The royal artifacts that were taken in the 19th century from the Asante Kingdom of Ghana. 15 of these items were returned by the British Museum, while the remaining 17 were returned by the Victoria and Albert Museum. However, these artifacts were delivered on a loan deal, renewable in the next three years. The 150-year-old royal regalia, most of which are golden, will be loaned for the next three years at first, with the option to renew for another three years.

BUSINESS INISIDER