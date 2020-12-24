UK Imposes Flight Restrictions On South Africa

Britain has instituted immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa.
It follows the confirmation of two cases of a new variant of coronavirus coming from two people who travelled from South Africa.
UK Health Minister Matt Hancock announced the travel ban.
In addition to the travel restrictions, Hancock said the government was also asking anyone who has been in close contact with someone who had been in South Africa in the last two weeks to quarantine.
Anyone arriving from South Africa will have to go into quarantine.
At least five other countries, including Germany and Turkey, have banned flights from here.
More Stories
City Of CT Blames Land Invaders For Masiphumelele Fire
Calls For Intervention At Beitbridge Border Post
SA Records A Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases
AfriForum Loses Bid To Reopen Beaches
Health Officials Warn Against COVID-19 ‘Miracle Cures’
Western Cape Could Ask For Military Help
Cape Town Tourism Sector Pleads For Compliance
9 501 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In SA
Public Protector Demands A Fair Process
Some WC Hospitals Divert Patients Due To COVID-19 Spike
Government Set To Intervene After Devasting Masiphumelele Fire
SA Records 8 789 New Cases Of COVID-19