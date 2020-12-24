UK Imposes Flight Restrictions On South Africa

Share with your network!

Britain has instituted immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa.

It follows the confirmation of two cases of a new variant of coronavirus coming from two people who travelled from South Africa.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock announced the travel ban.

In addition to the travel restrictions, Hancock said the government was also asking anyone who has been in close contact with someone who had been in South Africa in the last two weeks to quarantine.

Anyone arriving from South Africa will have to go into quarantine.

At least five other countries, including Germany and Turkey, have banned flights from here.

