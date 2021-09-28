iAfrica

UK Concerns Over Beta Variant ‘Invalid’ – expert

2 hours ago 1 min read

The UK’s concern about the presence of the beta variant in South Africa is not valid, according to KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) Director Tulio De Oliveira.

He says this might have been the case months ago, but not now.

The United Kingdom will review its border restrictions in the next two weeks.

South Africa is hoping it will be removed from UK’s red list.

To push this, South African scientists met their British counterparts.

The UK says the latest scientific data will be used in the review.

South Africa is losing millions as the UK is an economic and tourist partner.

Meanwhile, SA recorded 578 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases Of South Africa (NICD) said 164 more people had died.

