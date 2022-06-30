iAfrica

UIF On Mission To Claim Back TERS Money

8 seconds ago 1 min read

The Unemployment Insurance Fund says it’s on a mission to get back money defrauded through false TERS claims.

So far it’s managed to claw back R3.4 billion.

The fund has paid out R61-billion in special COVID-19 temporary employee relief — four times the amount the fund would usually disburse in a year. 

But there are concerns about replenishing the fund.

