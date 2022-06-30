UIF On Mission To Claim Back TERS Money

The Unemployment Insurance Fund says it’s on a mission to get back money defrauded through false TERS claims.
So far it’s managed to claw back R3.4 billion.
The fund has paid out R61-billion in special COVID-19 temporary employee relief — four times the amount the fund would usually disburse in a year.
But there are concerns about replenishing the fund.
More Stories
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected In Tavern Tragedy
NICD Reports 443 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
No Reason To Panic Over Second Monkeypox Case – NICD
It’s Important To Fix The ANC To Better Serve The People – Lesufi
Hopes To Get Back To Stage 2 Soon – Gordhan
SA Records 343 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Airlink, Qatar Airways Sign Deal To Expand In SA
Cause Of Tavern Tragedy Deaths Still Unknown
Eskom Provoked Workers Into Strike – Numsa
NICD Reports 212 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Home Affairs Urged To Drop A Work Visa Requirement For Zimbabweans
4 More In A Critical Condition From Tavern Tragedy