Tue. Jul 21st, 2020

UIF COVID-19 Relief Fund Extended Until 15 August

Government has announced it will extend the temporary Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) employee relief scheme by six weeks.

The payouts will continue until 15 August in line with the risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The relief fund, which provides income support to workers who were temporarily laid off as a result of lockdown, was initially planned for three months.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said: “The Minister of Labour had his consultation with the director general and UIF. The COVID-19 benefit will be extended until 15 August for those sectors that are closed and unable to go back to work.”

To date UIF has paid more than R34 billion in benefits to affected workers.

EWN

