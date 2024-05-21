Uganda’s Queer Community Flee Over Harsh Anti-Gay Law

The enactment of harsh anti-gay laws in Uganda has forced many LGBTQ+ individuals to flee their homeland. These laws, among the strictest in the world, criminalize same-sex relationships and impose severe penalties, including life imprisonment. Enacted last year, the legislation has sparked fear and uncertainty within the LGBTQ+ community, leading to an exodus of people seeking safety and asylum in more tolerant countries, like Kenya. Uganda has always discriminated against queer people, even before its anti-homosexuality law was enacted last year. Eight years ago, Sulah Maweije fled the country due to the persecution he faced, including at the hands of his own family. He has since settled in Kenya where he runs a safe house for people in similar circumstances.

SOURCE: DW