Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP

According to the Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, Uganda’s public debt has risen to Shs 80 trillion, which is 50% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The East-African nation’s debt has been under sharp focus recently, with international lenders and rating firms like IMF, World Bank, Moody’s and S&P downgrading its creditworthiness.
The World Bank and IMF have warned countries to ensure that their national debt never exceeds 50% of their GDP. This is because such high debt levels downgrade a country’s creditworthiness, leading to a higher interest rate whenever the government borrows, the effect of which is passed onto the final consumer.
SOURCE: Africa Business Insider
More Stories
Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers
Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding
Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline
Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes
Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre
Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity
Innovative Pest Control Needed in West Africa
9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme
Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier
Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties
Global Warming Threatens Africa’s Longest River
France Ends Its Barkhane Anti-jihadist Mission in Africa