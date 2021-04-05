iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Uganda’s New Thrill Seeking Adventure

8 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The idea of sitting in an inflated rubber ring and floating reluctantly isn’t new but at the source of the world longest river — the Nile, people are just discovering tubing. Here the leisure sport was introduced by water tourism enthusiast Adam Bafirawala who is also the founder of the activities of Tubing the Nile. “I grew up with that inspiration of being a tour guide. I was studying something quite related to waterborne activities. So, it was in 2015 that I came up with the idea of Tubing the Nile and it is a new activity in Uganda.” The tubes used are locally available from old vehicle tyres and for a single trip one parts with 25 US dollars. The tubes are fastened together to make up a team of ten and the kayaker rows as the lead. They are given safety precautions before setting off. On a weekend, Tubing the Nile can host up to fifty tourists. The sporting hobby is an income generator for Adam and a boost for a country that continues to discover its tourism potential.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Exploring Africa’s Deep Blue Sea from Your Couch

8 hours ago
1 min read

Spice Up your African Travels

8 hours ago
1 min read

Cairo Will Now be the New Home for Egypt’s Mummies

8 hours ago
1 min read

How this Safari Lodge Made it Past a Pandemic

8 hours ago
1 min read

Francis Kéré Receives Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal in Architecture

8 hours ago
1 min read

Fashion’s Fresh Faces

8 hours ago
1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa Architectural Guide Aims to ‘Spread the Word about Africa’s Architectural Wealth’

8 hours ago
1 min read

Anthony Nti’s ‘Da Yie’ Has Become a Hit in Festival Circuits

8 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Artist Adapting South African Folklore to Furniture

8 hours ago
1 min read

African Women at the Forefront of Sustainable Fashion

2 days ago
1 min read

British Funding Cutback has Shocked Scientists across Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Calling All Startups in the AI Space

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

I Wasn’t An Experiment Gone Wrong – Maimane

6 hours ago
1 min read

Masinenge Shack Fire Victims Rebuild

6 hours ago
1 min read

Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims

6 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 463 New Cases

6 hours ago