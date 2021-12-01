Uganda’s National Carrier Bans Sale of a Local Grasshopper Delicacy Onboard

Uganda Airlines said the sale of the delicacy, locally known as Nsenene, contravened the “spirit of the national carrier”. The airline said the incident exposed some passengers to “unruly market experience on their flight”. Local media report that some airline employees have been suspended over the incident. A video was shared online showing a man hawking the grasshoppers: The airline says it understood that the excitement on board was because the grasshoppers were not in plenty this season and was considering “adding the delicacy to its menu on request”. This move will boost tourism marketing and the livelihood of the people in the grasshopper value chain going forward,” said the airline.

SOURCE: BBC

