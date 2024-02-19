Uganda’s First-ever Grammy-nominated Musician                        

Born Edrisah Kenzo Musuuza, he spent 13 years of his early life sleeping on the streets, finding solace in music and football. It was sport that eventually served as his way out, but it would be music that became his lifeline. Today, Kenzo promotes upcoming Ugandan artists through his Big Talent Entertainment record label, and advocates for fair royalties and digital copyright as the interim president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation. CNN’s Larry Madowo spent time with Eddy Kenzo in Kampala, to talk about the opportunities he found in music – and why he wants to pay that forward to the next generation.

