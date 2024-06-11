Ugandan Women Donate Breast Milk to Help Fellow Mothers

Caroline Ikendi faced a dire situation when she couldn’t produce breast milk after an emergency Caesarean section to save her preterm babies. Her search for donors led her to ATTA Breastmilk Community, which provided the necessary milk until her babies were strong enough to leave the hospital. Founded in 2021 by Tracy Ahumuza, who also struggled with milk production, ATTA collects and donates breast milk to Ugandan mothers in need. The organization, which is supported by grants, has helped over 450 babies with donations from more than 200 mothers. It stores and distributes milk under medical guidance, creating a supportive community of donors. Despite high demand and challenges like procuring storage bags and testing, ATTA aims to establish a full-fledged milk bank to help mothers who have trouble producing breastmilk for their babies.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS