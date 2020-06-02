Wed. Jun 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ugandan Tech Firm Becomes Go-to Currency Converter

17 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Ugandan startup Eversend, a digital-only finance platform providing cross-border money transfers among other services, has secured $706,000 in investment through a Seedrs crowdfunding campaign. Founded in 2017, Eversend also provides multi-currency wallets and currency exchange, and plans to offer personal loans, savings, group savings, merchant payments and investments in the future. Available on Android and iOS, the startup has over 40,000 registered users and is growing at around 30 per cent month-on-month. The startup has acquired a money lending license in Uganda, and taken part in programmes such as the Google Launchpad Africa accelerator, CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa, the Westerwelle Young Founders Programme, and the Ecobank Fintech Challenge. In November 2019, competing against 1,700 companies, it was named winner of the Helsinki-based Slush startup competition.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Tunisia Prepares to Re-open its Borders

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Third Largest Economy in Sub-Saharan Africa Calls for Help

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Largest Elephant Slaughter in Ethiopia

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Explores Herbal Treatments for Coronavirus

17 hours ago
1 min read

African Leaders Weigh In On Protests in the US

17 hours ago
1 min read

#JusticeforUwa Trends on Social Media in Nigeria

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tunisia Prepares to Re-open its Borders

17 hours ago
3 min read

Online Grocery Delivery Service Becomes COVID-19 Lifeline For Cape Townships

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Third Largest Economy in Sub-Saharan Africa Calls for Help

17 hours ago
1 min read

Education Department Faces Mounting Legal Action Over Reopening Of Schools

17 hours ago