iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ugandan Opposition Cooped Up in His Home

29 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Uganda’s defeated presidential candidate Bobi Wine has tweeted that he and his family are “under house arrest and stuck with an 18-month-old baby”. Bobi Wine tweeted that the baby’s father had been blocked from going into the compound. He added that they had run out of food and milk. Soldiers have surrounded the politician’s home claiming that he could incite his supporters if he leaves the compound. On Monday, US Ambassador was blocked from visiting Wine in what the Ugandan government calls a move by the United States of trying to “subvert” last week’s presidential elections. On Tuesday, Wine’s lawyers filed a petition in the high court challenging the legality of detaining Wine and his wife without charge. Kristof Tetica, a professor of international development at the University of Antwerp, noted Museveni’s relations with the international community took a turn for the worse since November, when the president blamed anti-government demonstrations on “foreign groups and homosexuals”. He added donor support from the international community has been crucial to Museveni’s government since the mid-1980s. “Particularly, the US has been a key ally of Uganda. On average they support Uganda with $970m a year, they’ve given military support. The country is seen as a key source of stability in the region, and that has given Uganda leeway for transgressions like corruption,” Tetica told Al Jazeera.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

An App that Aims to make Legal Services more Accessible to all Nigerians

9 mins ago
1 min read

Liberia: Storage Facility to Be Powered By Solar-Hybrid System

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Three Decade Stalemate in Somalia Continues Unabated

11 mins ago
1 min read

The Aftermath of Conflict in Tigray Can Still Be Felt

13 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Top Student Seems to be On Hiatus

16 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

20 mins ago
1 min read

Namibia Switches to Safer Fishing Lines

23 mins ago
1 min read

UK Firm Fined for Polluting a Zambian Village

26 mins ago
1 min read

The World Health Organization’s Pandemic Review Panel Dismayed on Vaccine Distribution

32 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Chef Earns his Star

1 day ago
1 min read

Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Battles With a Second Wave of Covid-19

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

An App that Aims to make Legal Services more Accessible to all Nigerians

9 mins ago
1 min read

Liberia: Storage Facility to Be Powered By Solar-Hybrid System

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Three Decade Stalemate in Somalia Continues Unabated

11 mins ago
1 min read

The Aftermath of Conflict in Tigray Can Still Be Felt

13 mins ago