Ugandan Kids get Introduced to Irish Dancing Via Online Lessons

Bringing a touch of Irish culture to Uganda was the idea of the Galway-born John Walsh, a member of the Irish Society in Uganda. Visiting a school run by Uganda Hands for Hope about two months ago, he saw that the class had screens for online learning and wondered about their potential. Walsh contacted Jean Kennedy, in the cast of Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, who created a video for the children from her home in County Laois, Ireland.
