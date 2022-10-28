Ugandan Government is Under Pressure to Bring an Escalating Ebola Outbreak Under Control

This, after the health minister announced that six schoolchildren in the capital city, Kampala, have tested positive for the virus. Health experts have criticised the government’s response to the outbreak as slow and inept due to logistical failures, distrust towards the state, and reluctance to impose restrictions after Uganda endured one of the longest COVID-19 lockdowns in the world. Samuel Etajak, an epidemiology researcher at Makerere University School of Public Health, told Al Jazeera that the government has struggled to contain this outbreak in part due to a failure to quickly trace contacts and keep them under observation. It is the fifth time Uganda has experienced an Ebola outbreak since the turn of the century. An outbreak in the year 2000 killed more than 200 people.SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
