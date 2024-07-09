Ugandan Court Jails Man Charged with Terrorism Financing

A Ugandan man, Swalleh Abubakar, has been remanded to prison on charges related to terrorism for allegedly supporting the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group allied with Islamic State (IS). The group, which began as an uprising in Uganda and is now based in Congo, has been linked to numerous deadly attacks, including a 2021 triple suicide bombing in Kampala and a 2023 school attack that killed 37 people. Court documents revealed that Abubakar, 31, who was extradited from Zambia, is accused of recruiting fighters and providing material support to ADF, including mobilizing funds and procuring items like digital watches and power banks. The charges span activities from 2018 to April 2024, across Uganda, DRC, Tanzania, Zambia, and South Africa. Abubakar was not allowed to enter a plea as his case can only be tried in a higher court.

SOURCE: REUTERS