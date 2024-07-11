Ugandan Court Imprisons TikToker for Insulting President and First Family

A Ugandan court has sentenced Edward Awebwa, a 24-year-old TikToker, to six years in prison for insulting President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, and their son Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a TikTok video. Awebwa had pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, including hate speech and spreading “misleading and malicious” information. He had claimed there would be tax increases under Museveni. Despite pleading guilty and asking for forgiveness, the magistrate noted his lack of remorse and deemed the words used “really vulgar.” The court then sentenced him to six years for each of the four charges, to run concurrently. Ugandan authorities have regularly faced criticism for human rights violations and suppression of free speech. Awebwa’s imprisonment is seen as more of the same, especially since activist and writer Stella Nyanzi as well as author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija have previously faced similar charges.



SOURCE: BBC