Ugandan Authorities Deploy Law Enforcement to Prevent Protests

Ugandan authorities heavily deployed police in Kampala to prevent youth-led protests against government corruption, which are planned for Tuesday and Thursday. These protests are similar to the ones held in Kenya, where youths forced President Ruto to drop a controversial finance bill and sack the Cabinet. Since announcing the protests, Ugandan authorities have heightened security at key locations and arrested several National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders, including party Vice-President Lina Zedriga. NUP leader Bobi Wine confirmed the military siege at their headquarters and voiced his support for the protests. However, he disassociated his party from the movement, stating that they didn’t organize it. Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni warned protesters against proceeding with the march, accusing them of foreign influence. Despite the police’s efforts, Ugandans claim their constitutional right to demonstrate, revealing their intention to proceed.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN