Ugandan Authorities Arrest Protesters at Banned Rally

Ugandan police have arrested scores of protesters in Kampala, Uganda, for participating in a banned rally inspired by youth-led anti-government protests in Kenya. Police detained protesters who were marching with anti-corruption slogans in different parts of the city. On Monday night, the police arrested several MPs from the country’s biggest opposition party, the National Unity Platform, including its Vice President Lina Zedriga. NUP’s leader Bobi Wine voiced his support for the protest but stated that his party is not involved. The police, citing security concerns, blocked roads to parliament. Prior to the protest, social media posters had urged demonstrators to march to parliament, akin to what happened in Kenya. The demonstrators were protesting against corruption in the country, with public officials implicated in numerous scandals.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN