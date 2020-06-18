Thu. Jun 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Uganda Straddles Preservation vs Production

49 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Conservationists have branded a decision by the Ugandan high court to allow swathes of forest to be cleared for a sugarcane plantation “an unforgivable shame for all people”. Work to clear 900 hectares of Bugoma Forest Reserve, in Hoima, began last month after the court ruled that the land, leased by Hoima Sugar Company Ltd, lay outside the protected area of the forest. The court ordered the National Forestry Authority (NFA), which manages it, to vacate the land and remove the military officers who had been guarding it. The NFA has appealed the decision. The land was leased to Hoima Sugar, which has a 70% shareholding in Kinyara Sugar Works in neighbouring Masindi district, in 2016 for 99 years by Solomon Iguru Gafabusa, king of the ancient kingdom of Bunyoro-Kitara. He said the leased area was ancestral land and not part of the protected forest.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Underground Bars Mushroom in Gabon’s Informal Settlements

4 mins ago
1 min read

Calling All Remote Work Seekers in South Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

First of its Kind Telecos Deal in West Africa

10 mins ago
1 min read

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

13 mins ago
1 min read

ECOWAS Discusses Opening Borders

15 mins ago
1 min read

Who Will be Africa’s Next Representative on the Security Council?

17 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Uganda Straddles Preservation vs Production

50 seconds ago
1 min read

Underground Bars Mushroom in Gabon’s Informal Settlements

4 mins ago
1 min read

Calling All Remote Work Seekers in South Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

First of its Kind Telecos Deal in West Africa

10 mins ago